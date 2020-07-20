Lamar baseball holds free camp in Port Arthur

LU baseball coaches traveled to Port Arthur American for a special free camp

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — While we continue to adjust to this new world of wearing masks and social distancing, Lamar baseball was able to provide a little sense of normalcy in Port Arthur this morning.

Lamar head coach Will Davis and assistant Scott Hatten traveled down to the "City by The Sea" to offer a free baseball camp at Port Arthur American's Pioneer Park.

Davis explained how the free camp came about.

"This spring I met Dwight, he came to the stadium and he wanted to bring all the guys to one of our games and obviously that didn't get to happen because of COVID. So we got to talking and I said why wait til next year, me and Coach Hatten will come out here and we'll bring Lamar baseball here to you."

Port Arthur American President Dwight Fobbs was thrilled to have the Lamar staff on his diamond.

"It means that we're being noticed. You know with the small numbers that we have. We're urban initiative baseball in little league. We do get a team together to play in tournaments. It shows that someone has noticed our program and they want to help and put back and give back to our communities."

For the cardinal coaching staff this was the first time they've been on a baseball field since march, when Lamar was visiting Tulane.

"It's been great. It's been good weather. And like we said earlier it's our first time to be on a baseball field since march. So it's been a fun morning. It reminds you that you have a little purpose in this world being a baseball coach. I'm glad everyone was able to come out. Especially now with covid going on and some people not being able to work and all that, we've been able to bring a little free baseball to this guys. Hopefully we'll keep their interest in the game up."

As far as the lessons being taught, it's all about the basics of the game.