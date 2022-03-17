Lamar Baseball eyes conference showdown with Bearkats

Sam Houston travels to Beaumont with an identical record to the Cardinals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Off to a quick start in Western Athletic Conference play, the Lamar University baseball team (11-6/3-0 WAC) will look to keep the ship headed in the right direction Friday when they welcome the always tough Sam Houston Bearkats to town to open a three-game series.

Winners in seven of the last nine games, the Cardinals enter the week in a two-way tie for first in the WAC Southwest Division standings, and one of only three league teams with a 3-0 record.

Friday’s opener pits the top two teams in the division against each other as Sam Houston heads to Beaumont with an identical 11-6, 3-0 WAC record. The Bearkats opened the year taking three of four from Nebraska and heads to the Golden Triangle as winners in seven of the last eight games with the lone setback during that stretch being a 13-5 decision at Rice.

The Cardinals are expected to open the series with junior Braxton Douthit (3-0, 1.77), followed by Adam Weaton (3-0, 1.90). Big Red’s probable starter for Sunday’s game has not yet been released. Sam Houston is expected to counter with Cole Wesneski (3-1, 4.29) Friday, followed by Steven Beard (1-1, 3.66) and Matt Dillard (2-1, 3.00).

The series between the two programs dates back to the 1952 season, and it is one that has favored the team from Huntsville. The Bearkats lead the all-time series 62-75-1 (.453), a mark which includes a 37-29 (.561) LU advantage in Beaumont. When Big Red steps on the field they will be looking to snap a streak of 12 consecutive dating back to a one-run victory at home during the 2016 season.