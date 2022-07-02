Lamar baseball expects to contend for WAC title this season

BEAUMONT, Texas — Baseball season is just around the corner at Lamar.
The Cardinals are coming off a Southland Tournament appearance and are geared up for a big first season in the WAC.
The lineup is loaded with local talent like Chase Kemp (Nederland), Kelby Weyler (Warren) and Reese Durand (Jasper).
Pitcher Josh Eckness has been known to hit triple digits with his fast ball, and Lamar's single season saves record holder Jack Dallas out of West Orange-Stark is back to close things out when needed.
That all adds up to a team that Head Coach Will Davis thinks that can contend for a WAC Championship.
"I do, yeah I do. Obviously Abilene Christian won the Southalnd last year and they're on our side. And we know that they'll be good as well as everybody else that we play. We think we'll be one of the teams. It's hard to look at it in the offseason and know exactly what every other team has. You really only know what you have. And we try to worry just about ourselves in the offseason. But I think we'll have a good as chance as anybody. God willing everybody has a good years and we stay healthy. I think you could see us playing in June for sure."
Lamar finished (25-23) last year, earning a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament. The twenty-five wins was a seven game improvement over their previous full season in 2019 that ended at (18-36).
Lamar baseball also announced partnership with Taco Rey out of Mid-County Monday morning.
The local staple will have their food truck outside the main entrance to serve up street tacos, nachos, margaritas and much more.
Lamar will open their season with a three game home series February 18 against Binghamton.