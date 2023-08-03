Lamar advances to Southland Tournament Championship!

Lady Cards to meet Southeastern in SLC Title Game

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Facing off against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the semifinals of the Southland Conference Tournament, Lamar University’s women’s basketball were able to survive the devastating press defense of the Islanders on their way to a 65-53 victory in the semifinals. This marks LU's first trip to the Southland Conference title in 13 years. LU is now 20-11, which marks the first time in her head coaching career that Aqua Franklin has won 20 games in a season.

Two supporting players would spark the Cards to victory as both Malay McQueen and R’Mani Taylor each tallied 17 points to lead the Cardinals. McQueen was also five-of-nine from downtown, which marks a new season high for her while Taylor also dished out four assists. Akasha Davis collected 12 points and blocked three shots for the Cardinals as they would finish the game shooting 47.8% from the field.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair as each team traded leads through the quarter. Davis and Adams would combine for 13 points in the quarter while the Cardinals made 57.1% from the field. The Islanders led 15-14 before the Cardinals would be the first to score two straight field goals, which ended with an Adams three-pointer to give LU a 19-15 lead.

AMCC would knot the score early in the second quarter with a 5-1 run at the 6:43 mark. But the first half’s turning point came when LU went on a 9-0 run between the tandem of McQueen and Taylor. Following a pair of free throws by Emma Imevbore, the lead was 31-22 when the Islanders converted a three-point to be within six. But Taylor extended the lead to eight by halftime at 33-25.

Opening the third quarter with a 9-3 run, the Cardinals led 42-28, to mark the highest lead of the game. LU’s defense would keep the Islanders under 10 points in the quarter as AMCC would shoot three-of-14 from the field. The Cardinals would take a 47-33 lead through three quarters. But, there was still one more major test that Big Red to overcome and that was the press defense of AMCC.

At first, the Cardinals would extend their lead to 52-36 with 7:43 to go. But the Islanders’ press defense would allow them to go on a 12-5 run to cut the deficit to 57-48 with 3:05 to play. Having been affected by this in their last two meetings, the Cardinals escaped the press and would get a two-point jumper by Taylor before Sabria Dean delivered the knockout blow with a three. The Cardinals would make AMCC go one-and-done in the tournament with a 65-53 win.

LU will now take on the top seed Southeastern Louisiana Lions at 4:00 p.m., in the Legacy Center. Fans can still have the opportunity to go to the game. There will be a bus traveling to the game and will leave the Setzer Student Center. The first 24 students who sign up using the signup form on the LU Hub homepage will receive free transportation to and from the game tomorrow. Students will need to bring their ID, which can get you into the game.