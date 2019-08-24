BEAUMONT, Texas — Year two of the Michell Kuester era will get underway next weekend in Atlanta, as Lamar opens their volleyball season in the Georgia State Tournament.

The Cardinals are coming off a (7-20) campaign. While that doesn't sound great, the seven wins was the most for the program since 2015.

Big Red will have to find a way to bring an extremely young roster together to have success.

Lamar will face Fordham first on Friday at 4:00 pm before facing the hosts on Saturday at noon. The Cards will wrap up the tournament that afternoon at four against Western Carolina.