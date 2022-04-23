Kinkade Blasts Two Homers, Cardinals Fall Twice At McNeese

Lamar softball drops to 9-30 overall this season.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Junior designated player Hannah Kinkade blasted two home runs, but it was not enough as Lamar University softball dropped both games of a doubleheader 8-1 and 7-3 to McNeese Saturday afternoon at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirls Stadium.

Kinkade's first homer broke up a no-hit bid during game one in the top of the fifth inning. The second home run came in the top of the second inning of game two. It was a two-run shot over the left-centerfield fence. Sophomore outfielder Audry Fleming also scored on the blast. Kinkade now leads the team with six home runs this season. She moves into eighth on the LU all-time list with 10 home runs, surpassing Donna Dugas and Shelby Henderson, each of whom produced nine home runs for the Cardinals (9-30).

With the blast in the second inning, LU took an early 2-1 lead against McNeese (29-17). Big Red would add one more tally when sophomore outfielder Hayley Freudenberg scored on an error in the second inning to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. McNeese would score five unanswered runs afterwards.