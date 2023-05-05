Kenney and Ruiz punch LU’s ticket to conference tourney

With two wins, LU punch their ticket in and along with a loss by Northwestern State have suddenly thrusted themselves up to fourth place with one game to go.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Needing just one win for a guaranteed spot into the upcoming Southland Conference tournament, Lamar University would use their bats and clutching pitching to propel themselves for two wins in their first-ever meeting with Texas A&M-Commerce. With two wins, LU punch their ticket in and along with a loss by Northwestern State have suddenly thrusted themselves up to fourth place with one game to go.

Behind seven shutout innings from Aaliyah Ruiz, the Cardinals burst out to a 7-0 game one victory. Ruiz struck out seven batters while giving up three hits. Nicolette Ramirez broke out for two hits while both Brooke Davis and Kalyn Xayaseng drove in two RBI.

In game two, LU rallied from a 4-2 deficit to walk-it-off 6-4 winners thanks to Mikaila Kenney’s two-run homer. That homer completed a four-for-four day in which she also drove in four RBI as well. Cameron Niedenthal, who had two RBI on the day, added three hits to the second game while both Estella Garza (RBI) and Davis added two as well. Karyana Mitchell started and lasted two innings allowing four runs on five hits. Fadwa Ben Karim would be an unsung hero for LU’s pitching staff as she got in four scoreless innings allowing three hits before turning it over to Ruiz who notched her second win of the day with one no-hit inning.

Game 1: LU 7, AMC 0

LU took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning as Garza walked and would reach third before scoring on a sac fly by Niedenthal. One inning later, LU put two runners on when Aleka Xayaseng doubled in both runners stretching the lead to 3-0. In the fourth inning, Kenney nearly homered to left field, but the fly ball was caught at the warning track, which was deep enough to score Kalyn Xayaseng to lead 4-0.

The Lions would hold LU scoreless for the next two innings. But in the sixth, Fleming signed to left that scored pinch runner Kailee Amos. Then, Davis drove in two more runs with a double for a 7-0 lead. Ruiz finished the complete game shutout as LU punched their spot in the conference tournament.

Game 2: LU 6, AMC 4

Big Red struck early for two runs in the first from a double by Niedenthal and a single by Kenney. But the Lions responded in the third by doubling LU’s first inning total with four runs. Kenney would cut the deficit in half as her second single she drove in Kalyn Xayaseng from third.

LU tied the score in the bottom of the fourth inning when Garza singled in Davis from second with two outs. The score stayed tied at four through the sixth inning although Kenney doubled in her third at-bat in the fifth inning, but was left stranded on base. After coming into the game in the third with nobody out, Ben Karim kept AMC off the scoreboard in her four innings of work.

But when she gave up a leadoff single in the top of the seventh, Ben Karim was lifted for Ruiz, who shut down the Lions in that inning. A base running mistake after a single followed by a pop-up to second put LU with two outs and extra innings looming. Niedenthal doubled to set the winning in scoring position before she was lifted for Amos.

Kenney would battle in her at-bat as the count was 1-2. All of a sudden, she sent a fly ball to left center that carried over the fence for a home run to win it 6-4. The Marshall transfers four hits and RBI were both season highs while that was her first home run hit at the LU Softball Complex and only the second of the season.