Jeff O'Malley doesn't wait to make an impact on Lamar Athletics

LAKE CHARLES, La. — The 2022 season is Lamar football's head coach Blane Morgan's third year.
HIs first two years were met with a lot of unexpected circumstances.
Coach Morgan was hired by Lamar's previous athletic director Marco Born in 2019.
The Cardinals may have found stability going into their first season back in the Southland with their new athletic director Jeff O'Malley.
One of O'Malley's first moves as AD was moving away from the WAC and returning to the SLC.
"Not just bowing down to a conference and really standing up for our players, our athletic department, and our university and saying what y'all are trying to make us do isn't gonna happen and isn't gonna work," said Coach Morgan. "Searching for creative solutions in the first week he's here, man that's a tremendous, that says a lot about him as a person and a lot about how he's going to act as our athletic director."