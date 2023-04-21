Islanders rally late, escape with series-opening Win

The Cardinals never trailed until the eighth inning and mounted a rally in the ninth that came up just short as the game ended with LU stranding runners.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scored three runs on two hits in the top of the eighth to rally for a 4-3 victory over Lamar University (20-17/5-8 SLC) in Friday’s series opener. The Cardinals never trailed until the eighth inning and mounted a rally in the ninth that came up just short as the game ended with LU stranding runners at the corners.

The Cardinals got another strong pitching performance from starter Brooks Caple who went 6.0 innings allowing just one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts. The Cardinals turned to the bullpen in the seventh as Kole Tauzin pitched around a walk and a hit for a scoreless 7th before Jackson Cleveland (3-4) ran into trouble in the eighth.

A&M-Corpus Christi started Matthew Watson who allowed two runs – one earned – on four hits with three walks and two strike outs. Hayden Thomas pitched the eighth allowing one unearned run on two hits to get the victory (4-4). Austin Dean came on in the ninth inning to record the save (5).

The Cardinals scored their three runs on six hits from six different players. Kevin Bermudez, Ben MacNaughton and Luke Bumpus each drove in a run. A&M-Corpus Christi scored four runs on seven hits and was charged with two errors.

The Cardinals got their first run of the game in the home half of the second after the first two batters of the inning reached, Bumpus singled to left scoring Ryan Snell from second base. The one-run lead held until the fifth when the Islanders answered with an unearned run, but Big Red came right back in the bottom half of the inning.

With one out, Kirkland Banks was hit by a pitch and promptly stole second but found himself on third after a throwing error by the catcher. Two batters later MacNaughton drove him home when he singled through the left side.

The Cardinals held the 2-1 lead until the eighth inning when the Islanders struck for three runs on two hits, with the big blow being a Brendan Ryan home run.

Lamar rallied back with one in the ninth after loading the bases but left runners at the corners. The RBI coming on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Bermudez.