Giffen Garners WAC Player of the Week Honors

Giffen becomes for Lamar football player to earn WAC weekly honors

DENVER — Lamar University senior kicker/punter Bailey Giffen has been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in the Cardinals overtime victory at Northern Colorado Saturday.

Giffen becomes the first player in program history to receive WAC Player of the Week honors.

Giffen was a two-way threat for the Cardinals Saturday in Greeley, Colo. As a punter, he served to flip field position – several times punting from deep in his own territory – and was also perfect kicking the ball scoring five points.

The Bryan, Texas native, averaged 42.1 yards per punt on seven punts with a long of 52 yards. He finished the day with two punts of at least 50 yards, while downing one inside the opponent’s 20.

As the kicker, Giffen was perfect on his two PATs, but his big moment came with six seconds remaining in regulation. After UNC hit a field goal with 2:30 on the clock to take a three-point lead – their first of the game – the Cardinal offense drove the ball down to the Bears’ 19 lining up a 26 yarder. Giffen’s kick split the uprights to force overtime. The Cardinals took control of the game in the extra period to lock up their second win of the season.