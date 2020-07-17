Former Central, Lamar standout is headed to Denmark

TJ Atwood has signed a contract to play professionally in Denmark

BEAUMONT, Texas — During this pandemic there have been some positive stories, like Beaumont Central alum Nijal Pearson signing a basketball contract to play in France.

Another Jaguar is also headed overseas. Lamar's TJ Atwood is heading to Denmark to play for the Svendborg Rabbits...

Atwood spoke with 409Sports about the difficulty of trying to extend his career during a global pandemic,

"Man it was a tough few months. It wasn't the ideal recruiting process and things of that nature, but you know I just had to stick the process and continue to trust and talk to my agent. He had the best ideas and plans for me. With all this going on I knew this wasn't going to be easy and he let me know that from the start, but I understood all that and just had to trust in him. So I give him all props and making things happen so far."

Lamar's Mike James has already made a name for himself in Europe, and while he serves as an inspiration, Atwood is read to make a name for himself.