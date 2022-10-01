Final stretch run by New Mexico State hands LU women 57-53 loss

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Facing off with New Mexico State four days after their original date was delayed due to COVID-19, Lamar University found itself in another tight Western Athletic Conference contest. But down the stretch, the Aggies were able to get the big plays and sink crucial free throws to hand LU a second-straight conference loss, 57-53.



Anyssia Gibbs was LU's leading scorer with 11 for the contest while coming up one rebound shy of a double-double. Akasha Davis posted 10 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. Malay McQueen (nine points), Angel Hastings (eight points), and Sabrian Dean (seven points, three steals) combined for 24 points as the the Cardinals once again outshot an opponent from the field (41.7%-39.6%) despite falling to 0-2 in conference play.



Shooting 50.0% in the first quarter, the Cardinals would catch fire by going downtown as they knocked down four three's. Opening up an 8-2 early cushion, LU allowed NMSU to score five unanswered. Hastings would knock down two threes while McQueen added one as the Cardinals pushed forward a 7-2 run only for the Aggies to trim the margin to 15-9 after one.



A Davis layup opened a 17-9 early second quarter lead by LU. The Aggies would get the score to within 19-15 before Gibbs converted a four-point play. This would ignite a 10-4 run as LU would take a 29-19 lead. But, the Cardinals allowed NMSU to get back to within three going into the break at 29-26. LU shot 54.5% from the field in that quarter.



LU would knock down the first bucket of the second half on a Davis jumper. But then, the momentum swung as the Cardinals not only shot 38.5% from the field while the Aggies caught fire rattling off a 15-2 run for their first lead of the contest at 41-33. The Cards would storm back as Dean scored four points while Davis recorded another basket, which put LU down 41-39 going into the fourth.



The fourth proved to be decisive as LU would shoot a game-low 28.6% from the field. NMSU would keep a bit of distance going up by four until the Cards answered with a run to knot things at 47 with five and a half left to play. However, six unanswered points gave the Aggies a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Despite three late free throws by Dean to cut the deficit in half, the Aggies iced the win with a free throw.



LU will try to get in the win column Thursday when they will head to Huntsville for a 6:30 PM tipoff with Sam Houston State.