Early offense leads to LU victory over Texas Southern

Cards grab momentum heading into Southland play

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University scored nine runs on 11 hits, including five runs in the first four innings, on its way to a 9-2 victory over Texas Southern Tuesday evening at Vincent-Beck Stadium. The victory moves LU to 14-6 on the season and puts an end to a small three-game skid.

The Cardinals got three strong innings from Brooks Caple who made his first start since an injury allowing just one hit with a strikeout to get the win. Caple (1-0) faced the minimum during his three innings of work. He was one eight Cardinals to take the mound Tuesday allowing just two runs – both unearned – on five hits.

Dade Hensley started for TSU and went 3.2 innings allowing five runs – three earned – on six hits with two walks and a strikeout. Hensley suffered his first loss of the season falling to 2-1. Hensley was the unfortunate recipient of some miscues on defense as the Tigers committed five errors on the night.

Eight different Cardinals recorded a hit Tuesday led by multi-hit efforts from Luke Bumpus (2-for-3, 2 walks, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Ryan Snell (2-for-4, walk, RBI, run) and Kanin Dodge (2-for3, 2 RBIs, walk). The Cardinals also stole six bases on the night.

The Cardinals did some two-out damage in the bottom of the first to take the opening lead. Following a walk (and stolen base) by Kevin Bermudez, Snell brought him home on a single to left. Snell advanced to second on an errant throw to home plate. Dodge followed suit with a single back up the middle to give the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

Big Red was back on the attack in the third inning scoring two more runs on four hits to take a 4-0 lead. LU never looked back as Texas Southern didn’t manage to get on the scoreboard until the top of the ninth with a couple of unearned runs. The Cardinals tacked on one more run in the fourth before a four-run eighth inning.