Catt scores team high 16 in non-conference setback

SMU overpowers Lamar and the Cardinals drop to 0-6 against the Mustangs.

DALLAS — Lamar University sophomore Valentine Catt scored a game-high 16 points, but SMU had too much firepower defeating the Cardinals, 75-50, Sunday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The loss drops LU to 3-4 on the season.

Catt was one of two Cardinals in double-figures as he was joined by freshman Nate Calmese (11 points). As a team, the Cardinals were 18-of-53 (.340) from the field and 6-of-20 (.300) from long range but all of those came in the second half.

SMU finished the day 28-of-61 (.459) from the floor, with seven triples. The Mustangs managed just a seven of 29 (.241) effort on threes. The Mustangs were led by 19 points from Zhuric Phelps. SMU also finished the game with a 38-34 advantage on rebounds.

SMU jumped out to a quick start from the field (7-of-13) but the Cardinals didn’t let their hosts run and hide trailing by just five, 19-14, midway through the opening half. The Mustangs were able to extend their advantage following an 11-2 run to build a double-digit lead. Catt put a stop to the run with a layup in traffic with less than seven to play (it was two of a team-high 14 first-half points for the Orangefield product), but SMU held the double-digit lead for the rest of the half.

SMU utilized its size in the paint to prevent baskets from point-blank range as the hometown team recorded four blocks in the opening 20 minutes – and finished the day with eight.

The Cardinals finished the half 9-of-25 (.360) from the field. SMU was 14-of-30 (.467) to start the game and held a two-rebound edge on the boards, 17-15.

The second half opened with both teams converting consecutive threes but LU quickly cooled off. SMU shot nearly 46 percent in the second half, while Big Red struggled after their first two makes. Following the quick start, LU made just one of its next 15 as the Mustangs managed to extend the lead midway through the half. The Cardinals were unable trim the deficit down the stretch falling to 0-6 all-time against SMU.

The Cardinals return to action Thursday when they return home to host Texas State. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. from the Montagne Center. The later start time is to accommodate fans who also want to participate in the Cardinal Lights. Fans who attend Cardinal Lights will receive a voucher for 10 percent off admission to the game.