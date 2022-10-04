Cards Win Series, Drop Finale at Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Lamar University was unable to capitalize on the opportunity to sweep another series this season dropping a 12-2 decision at Tarleton State. Despite the Sunday loss, it's the sixth series the Cardinals have won this season.



The Cardinals got 10 hits in eight innings but struggled to come away from the key hits scoring just two runs.



Sophomore Josh Ekness(0-2) got the start but was only able to go 1.0 inning allowing three runs on two hits. Ekness was hurt by walks allowing three in the start. He was one of eight pitchers used Sunday.



Senior Chase Kemp led the offense with a 3-for-4 day, while Kelby Weyler tacked on a 2-for-4 effort with a run scored.



Tarleton started Bryce Hackett (2-4) who pitched 8.0 innings to get the win allowing just two runs, while striking out five with no walks.



The Texans opened the game with three runs in the home half of the first, but LU was able to answer back with two in the top of the second. The Cardinals got a leadoff single from Kelby Weyler followed by a Matthew McDonald double down the left field line. LU's first run of the game came home off the bat of Kirkland Banks. Josh Blankenship drove in the second run with a single to left. Unfortunately, the Texans answered back with one in the third, two in the fourth and broke it open with five in the fifth.



The Cardinals return to action Tuesday when they travel to Baton Rouge, La., to take on LSU. The game against the Tigers is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.