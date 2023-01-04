Cards use early offense, strong pitching to even series

Hunter Hesseltine got the start going 4.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University scored three runs in the first and four more in the third and received another shutdown performance from its bullpen to defeat Nicholls, 9-7, Saturday afternoon at Vincent-Beck Stadium to even up the series.

The Cardinals (17-10/3-2 SLC) scored nine runs on 12 hits and took advantage of a Nicholls’ error for its offense, while Nicholls scored seven runs on 14 hits.

Hunter Hesseltine (1-1) got the start going 4.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He was on a pre-determined pitch count and was eligible for the victory – his first of the season.

Hesseltine was one of five pitchers to take the mound for LU Saturday. The bullpen pitched 5.0 innings allowing just three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Kole Tauzin (1) came on in relief in the ninth to pick up the save.

Devin Desandro got the start for Nicholls but took the loss (1-3) giving up nine runs – six earned – on nine hits with three walks. He was also the victim of a costly error on the centerfielder setting up three Cardinals runs.

Seven different Cardinals recorded hits Saturday led by multi-hit efforts from Ryan Snell (2-for-4, home run, 3 RBIs), Easton Culp (2-for-5, run), Josh Blankenship (2-for-4, 3 RBIs) and River Orsak (3-for-4, home run, 2 RBIs). Nicholls’ pitching struggled with the heart of LU’s lineup as the Cardinals’ 3-6 hitters went 7-for-17 (.412) with a home run, 6 RBIs and 5 runs scored.

After the Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, the Colonels came right back with a three-run spot in their next at-bat. Lamar took the lead for good in its half of the third scoring four runs on three hits and taking advantage of the one Nicholls’ error. Bermudez led off the inning by reaching on the error. Snell wasted no time jumping on the second pitch he saw and crushing the ball over the left field wall for his league-leading 10th home run of the season.

Culp followed suit with a single to left field which brought Orsak to the plate. Orsak then blasted a no-doubter over the left field wall for the Cardinals’ second home run of the inning (and the first of his career) to make it a 7-3 lead. The Cardinals never surrendered the advantage as the bullpen went to work. LU also tacked on two more runs in the fourth inning and held their guests off the scoreboard until the ninth.

Nicholls tried to make things interesting in its last at-bat scoring three runs on five hits, Tauzin came in the shut the door for his first save of the season.