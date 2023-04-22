Cards turn Beaumont into walk-off city with comeback series win

Trailing by two runs, LU managed to score three runs in the last of the seventh to take the series with a 4-3 win over the Huskies.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the third consecutive game in their series with Houston Christian, Lamar University’s softball team found a way to overcome a seventh-inning deficit with a comeback inning. Trailing by two runs, LU managed to score three runs in the last of the seventh to take the series with a 4-3 win over the Huskies.

The hero of the game this time was Estella Garza, who drove in the winning two runs on her third hit of the ball game. Cameron Niedenthal (RBI), Audryy Fleming, Nicolette Ramirez, and Hayley Freudenberg (RBI) would also record a hit in the contest. Aaliyah Ruiz recorded her second win of the series pitching 7.0 innings allowing three runs on six hits while striking out three batters.

For two innings, neither side could produce a run. But the Huskies would break through first in the top of the third inning on an RBI double by Kaicey Hagler. Big Red’s bats were held to just one Garza hit through the first five innings as the Cardinals struggled to figure out HCU starter Ronni Grofman.

But as the sixth inning started, Garza recorded her second hit to lead off the inning and came in to score on an RBI double by Niedenthal. HCU led off the seventh inning with a single only for a 6-4-3 double play to kill that rally. That set the stage for LU’s dramatic comeback.

Pinch hitter Fleming and Ramirez singled to lead off the inning. One out later, Kalyn Xayaseng pinch ran for Ramirez and Freudenberg came on to pinch hit. Freudenberg sent a line drive to right that landed in fair territory and scored Fleming while Kalyn Xayaseng advanced to third. Aleka Xayaseng returned to run for Freudenberg and she stole second base. This would allow Garza to single in both Xayaseng sisters and complete the miraculous comeback 4-3 victory.