Cards bounce back with a run-rule victory

Following their three-run first, the Cardinals tacked on two more runs in the fifth, four in the seventh and the final run in the eighth inning.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Senior Ryan Snell hit a three-run first-inning home run to give Lamar University a three-run lead and the Cardinals never trailed defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 10-0, Saturday afternoon at Vincent-Beck Stadium to even the series.

Snell’s long ball was his league-leading 13th of the season and was one of 16 hits for the Cardinals. Eight different Cardinals recorded a hit Saturday including six players who recorded multi-hit games – Snell (2-for-4, home run, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), River Orsak (2-for-5, RBI, 2 runs), Ethan Ruiz (3-for-5, RBI), Kanin Dodge (2-for-5, RBI, 2 runs), Tanner Wilson (3-for-4, RBI, run) and Kirkland Banks (2-for-4, 2 RBIs).

Jacob Ellis (3-2) got the start for the Red and White and pitched 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball before LU went to its bullpen. Ellis was near flawless scattering just four hits (no walks) with six strikeouts. Sophomore Patrick Hail came on to pitch the final two innings allowing no runs on two hits with three punch outs.

The Islanders started Colin Purcell (3-4) but he ran into trouble in the opening frame and Corpus Christi never recovered. He went 4.1 innings allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Purcell was one of five pitchers to take the mound for Corpus Christi Saturday.

