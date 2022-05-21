Cardinals turn focus to WAC Championships

Lamar baseball opens the WAC Championship Tournament as the second seed against Seattle U.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — With the 2022 regular season in the books, the Lamar University baseball team now turns its attention to the Western Athletic Conference Championship tournament which is set to begin Wednesday morning from Hohokam Stadium – the spring training home of the Oakland Athletics – in Mesa, Ariz.

The Cardinals (36-19) will open the tournament Wednesday in the third game of the day against Seattle University. Big Red locked up the WAC Southwest Division No. 2 seed Saturday afternoon finishing off a sweep of Tarleton State with a 5-4 victory at Vincent-Beck Stadium. The Cardinals posted a 20-10 (.667) record in conference play to earn the division’s second seed – just a game back of Sam Houston who they defeated four times to win the season series.

Wednesday’s opening-round game against the Redhawks is slated to begin at 4 p.m. (6 p.m. Beaumont time).

The Cardinals enter the postseason riding a season-best seven game win streak including consecutive series sweeps. LU recorded four series sweeps on the season. LU will face the third-seeded team from the West Division – Seattle. The Redhawks (16-32/11-19 WAC) enter the postseason from the opposite end of the spectrum having dropped five straight to close the year, but faced WAC regular-season champion Grand Canyon in Phoenix to close out the year.

Big Red’s 36-win campaign represents the most wins since 2013 when the Cardinals won 39 games.