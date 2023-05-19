Cardinals take series with game two win

It marks the second-straight night that LU scored double-figure runs and locked up the series against HCU.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Junior River Orsak went 5-for-5 at the plate driving in three runs to lead Lamar University to a 10-3 victory over Houston Christian Friday evening at Vincent-Beck Stadium. It marks the second-straight night that LU scored double-figure runs and locked up the series against HCU.

The Cardinals scored 10 runs on 14 hits, while HCU was held to three runs on five hits with an error.

Six different Cardinals recorded hits Friday led by four different players ending the game with at least two – Kevin Bermudez (2-for-4, RBI, 2 runs), Ryan Snell (3-for-4, RBI, run), Orsak and Kanin Dodge (2-for-3, RBI, run).

Sophomore Hunter Hesseltine (4-1) gave the Cardinals 5.0 innings surrendering just one earned run on two hits with four strike outs and two walks. He was one of three Cardinals to take the mound as Patrick Hail pitched 2.2 and Trhea Morse closed out the game pitching a perfect 1.1.

The Cardinals scored solo runs in the first and third innings to take a two-run lead, before HCU answered with a solo run of their own in the fourth. Lamar managed to extend its lead in the next half inning with three runs on three hits, but actually left a couple of runners on base.

LU loaded the bases in the inning with no outs. Tanner Wilson drove in the first run on a fielder’s choice to second. Two batters later, Snell singled to left to drive in the second run of the inning followed by an Orsak single through the right side for the third.

Leading by four, LU’s pitching staff went to work preventing the Huskies from mounting a rally hanging zeros on the board through the seventh inning. During that time, the Cardinals managed to extend their lead with two runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.