Cardinals fall in border rivalry

Lamar drops first Southland Conference matchup of the season.

BEAUMONT, Texas — McNeese utilized a 13-0 run late in the first half to open up a double-digit lead and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 81-62, at the Montagne Center Saturday evening. Although the contest served as the Southland Conference opener, it was the second time this season the two teams met on the court.

The Cardinals (4-10/0-1 Southland) were 18-of-44 (.409) from the field but converted just five three-pointers (.294). LU got to the free throw line 28 times converting 21 of their attempts.

Sophomore Jakevion Buckley led the Cards with 13 points, while junior Chris Pryor added 11 points and five rebounds.

Big Red struggled to keep pace with McNeese on the glass. The Cowboys outrebounded LU, 39-28, including 13 offensive boards. The Cardinals were also hurt by 14 costly turnovers which led to a 25-4 gap in points off turnovers in favor of the visitors.

Five Cowboys scored in double-figures for an offense that finished the day 32-of-63 from the field, and 13-of-32 (.406) from three-point range.

After their 13-0 run to extend a three-point advantage to 16 points, the Cowboys held a 14-point lead heading into the locker room. The Cowboys pushed their lead to as many as 30 before LU made a late run to cut the deficit to 19.