Cardinals defeat Grambling State

Head Coach Brandon Crisp gets first Cardinal win over the weekend.

FLORENCE, Ala — Lamar University jumped out to an early lead and never looked back defeating Grambling State, 3-1 (25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 25-14), Saturday afternoon to close out the UNA Volleyball Classic. For the Red and White, it was their second victory in three matches as LU closed the tournament with a 2-1 record.

The Cardinals (2-3) recorded 57 kills (and 10 blocks) on the day and posted a .267 attack percentage. LU also held Grambling to a .117 attack percentage never allowing their opponents to find their rhythm.

The Cardinals’ offense was led by 18 kills (.256) from sophomore Paige Dugan. She also finished day with 12 digs and two blocks, and was one of three Cardinals to record double-figure kills. Newcomer Wiktoria Warpechowska added 15 kills, while Nylah Encalade had six kills that all seem to be momentum changing plays for the Red and White.

The first set saw LU jump out to an early lead and control the momentum until midway through the set when Grambling went on a 7-3 run to claim a two-point lead. The Lady Tigers held their advantage until late when transfer Nylah Encalade buried an attack on a nice pass from London Hatch. The play tied the set at 21 and sparked a 5-2 run for the Cardinals that led to the victory.

Unfortunately, LU wasn’t able to carry the momentum from the first set into the early stages of the second as Grambling jumped out to an early five-point lead. The Cards once again turned to Encalade to turn the momentum back in their favor. Encalade once again teamed up with Hatch for a point. That play sparked a 7-0 run that saw LU claim the lead and never look back. LU pulled away late for the nine-point, second-set victory.

Despite being in a two-set hole, Grambling State didn’t go away quietly and battled back to record a third-set win, 25-22, but LU left no doubt in the fourth. Big Red raced out to an early lead and never allowed Grambling to entertain thoughts of a rally.