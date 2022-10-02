Cardinals clipped by California Baptist

The Cardinals had their work cut out for them as they took on the California Baptist University Lancers. Trailing by six at the break, the Cardinals were unable to contain the inside game of the Lancers who put up 40 points in the paint during their 71-56 win.



Angel Hastings was LU’s leading scorer with 16 points on five-of-eight shooting. Anyssia Gibbs would make her first appearance off the bench and score 14 points on four-of-seven shooting. Sabria Dean tallied nine points. The Cardinals wound up making 40.0% from the field all night.



The first quarter didn’t start off well for LU as they conceded eight of the first 10 points to CBU. But the Cardinals responded with a 9-2 run to go up 11-10 after one quarter. Malay McQueen would put up four points including the go-ahead basket. LU shot 41.67% in the quarter.



Each side exchanged baskets before LU led 16-14. Seven points later, it was 21-16 in CBU’s favor. Then, the Cardinals would use NJ Weems, Dean, and Gibbs would go back up 23-21. However, CBU would end the half on a 10-2 run and a 31-25 lead.



The third quarter would play a key role as the Lancers would seize a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest. A 10-2 run enlarged the lead to 41-27. While the Lancers were able to maintain a 57-44 lead after three quarters, Hastings would provide a spark with 12 points, including a four-point play. LU’s 50% field goal range in the third was the highest they shot all night long.



Ultimately, the Lancers kept things going in the fourth as they led by as much as 66-47. Though the Cardinals responded with nine unanswered to trail by 10, it was the Lancers who made the final margin at 15 points (71-56).



The Cardinals hope to bounce back Saturday with a home game against Seattle at 1:00 PM.