Cardinals add defensive help

Two more athletes sign with Lamar football.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Silsbee High School standout Jayron Williams (6-2, 230, LB) and two-way standout Iyioluwa Adekoya (6-3, 215, TE/DE) have signed National Letters of Intent to play football and continue their education at Lamar University announced head coach Pete Rossomando Friday morning.

The start to the early signing period began Wednesday and the Cardinals signed three players, including two prep standouts and a junior college transfer. Big Red added to its haul with more help on the defensive side of the ball – with Adekoya also listed as a tight end, in addition to his skills on the defensive line.

A former Willie Ray Smith Award finalist, Williams was a defensive stalwart for the Tigers during his career at Silsbee High School. He recorded nearly 350 total tackles during his time at SHS, including 56 which went for losses and 12 sacks.

Adekoya was a two-sport star for Cedar Ridge High School before inking his name with the Red and White. An all-district selection, Adekoya can play either on the defensive line or at tight end.

The Cardinals will round out their 2022-23 signing class Wednesday, Feb. 1, which is National Signing Day.

2022 Early Signing Day Additions

Iyioluwa Adekoya – 6-3 – 215 – TE/DE – Round Rock, Texas/Cedar Ridge HS

High School: A two-way player who started at tight end and on the defensive line … Garnered second-team all-district honors at defensive end.

Jayron Williams – 6-2 – 230 – LB – Silsbee, Texas/Silsbee HS