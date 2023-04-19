Cardinal trio receives First-Team All-SLC honors

It marks the first time LU has had a first-team selection since Katya Lapayeva won league player of the year honors in 2017.

Junior Ana Jolic, sophomore Noelia Lorca and freshman Megan Do have been named first-team All-Southland Conference announced league officials Wednesday afternoon. It marks the first time all three players have received all-conference recognition.

Do garnered first-team honors at the No. 6 singles position, while Jolic and Lorca teamed up to receive the nod at the No. 2 doubles spot.

It marks the first time LU has had a first-team selection since Katya Lapayeva won league player of the year honors in 2017, and the first time since 2006 that the Cardinals have had three players represented on the first team.

The duo of Jolic and Lorca spent the entire season at the No. 2 spot on the ladder posting an 8-5 (.615) overall record, including a perfect 4-0 mark in Southland Conference play. That mark had an opportunity at being even better but several matches on court 2 were halted when the point was decided. The Cardinal pairing finished the regular season on fire winning seven of their final 10 matches.

Do was one of the surprises of the regular season. A local product from Nederland, Texas, Do took over the starting role at No. 6 singles and never surrendered it. She led the Red and White with 14 victories during the spring (14-3/.824), including an 11-2 mark at the sixth position, and a near perfect 5-1 (.833) record in singles play. Do, whose brother plays for the LU men, closed the regular season by winning eight of her last 10 matches.