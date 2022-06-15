Camp season is underway at Lamar University

Lamar is offering multiple camps for the youth of Southeast Texas once again

BEAUMONT, Texas — Even though the athletic year is over for Lamar University, there is still plenty of activity on campus.

On any given day you'll find camps being offered to the youth of Southeast Texas.

This week the Montagne Center is the place to be with the Lamar basketball camp in full swing.

After having a limited number of campers last year following the 2020 COVID shutdown at Lamar, the participation numbers are way up.

In fact over sixty kids are on hand receiving instruction from Lamar coaches and players.

Head Coach Alvin Brooks says it's important for his program to make a connection in the community.

"The unique thing for me is like I was just talking to Dr. Crowder, who was one of my teachers here when I was here at Lamar as a student. Well his great grandson is here and so he was telling me about it. And I've got a number of other people that I went to school with or fromer coaches and different people in the community that sent their kids out. The kids are having a great time. They're going out and putting word out. So we're just out here trying to have a little fun. We teach the fundamentals of the game, but also just really connecting with one another and kind of getting to knoow who we are. We're getting to know who they are. Getting a new generation of Lamar Cardinals coming out."

Lamar baseball will host their first camp next week. Things get started on Monday and run through Thursday.

The half day camp for first through seventh graders costs a $175, while the full day camp is $250.

Head Coach Will Davis says their camp continues to get bigger and better every year.

"Yeah you know Coach Gilligan did a great job building this camp base up here. I've met so many people that have fond memories of those and we've just tried to continue that on and we typically have fifty to seventy-five kids per week. So it's a good thing for our program and the community and hopefully the kids have a good time doing it."