Calmese nets 33 in Lamar's exhibition win

BEAUMONT, Texas — Freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 33 points to lead Lamar University to a 116-76 exhibition victory over North American Wednesday evening at the Montagne Center. Calmese was one of five Cardinals to finish the game in double figures.



Calmese sparked an offense that finished the night 39-of-68 (.574) from the field and 12-of-23 (.52.2) from three-point range. Big Red also outrebounded their guests, 41-32.



Defensively, LU used its athleticism to force 19 turnovers which it converted into 28 points. As a team, the Cardinals had a 28-6 advantage in points off turnovers and created a 52-18 gap in paint points.



Along with Calmese (who just missed a double-double), four other Cardinals found themselves in double figures – four of the five being new to the team. Jakevion Buckley had 18 points (and nine assists), Chris Pryor added 17 points, Valentin Catt had 16 points and eight rebounds while Terry Anderson netted 14 points and pulled down nine boards.



NAU's Kiante Kizzie was one of two Stallions in double figures ending the night with 28 points and five rebounds. The Stallions were 26-of-56 (.448) from the field but kept themselves in the game early with 14 three-pointers (.467).



Big Red now turns its attention to the regular season. The Cardinals will tip off the 2022-23 campaign officially on Monday against St. Thomas. The game against STU will begin at 7 p.m. from the Montagne Center. It will be broadcast live on Newstalk 560 and streamed live on ESPN+.