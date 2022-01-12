Calmese nets 25 in setback to Texas State

Lamar drops to (3-5) with loss to defending Sun Belt champs

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University freshman Nate Calmese scored a game-high 25 points and classmate Cody Pennebaker added 10 points and 10 rebounds in a tough loss to Texas State, 65-55, Thursday night at the Montagne Center.

The Cardinals shot 20-of-54 (.370) from the field in what was a back-and-forth affair for the entire game. LU finished the game with a 6-of-20 (.300) effort on three-pointers, and 9-of-12 (.750) from the free throw line.

The Bobcats’ Mason Harrell scored a team-high 18 points to lead his team which finished 26-of-54 (.481) from the field, including five three-pointers. Texas State also finished the night with a 12-point advantage in paint points, 36-24, and received a bigger boost from its bench outscoring the shorthanded Cardinals, 18-9, in that category.

Texas State held the advantage on the glass by five, 36-31, but LU’s Pennebaker led all players with his 10 boards.

After trailing by five points heading into the locker room, the Cardinals came out in the second half with renewed fight. Big Red scored the first four points of the half to trim the deficit down to a single point. The Cardinals managed to take their first lead of the half on a three-pointer from Chris Pryor with just over 14 minutes remaining in the contest. The basket sparked a small 8-3 run that gave LU a five-point lead with less than 10 to play.

Texas State managed to battle back building a seven-point lead, 53-46 with 5:23 on the clock, but this time it was LU’s turn to respond. Following a rebound by freshman Yuto Yamanouchi which led to him scoring a basket on the other end, the Cardinals pulled back within two just before the under four media timeout.

Unfortunately, the two-point deficit would be as close as LU would get as Texas State hit its free throws down the stretch.