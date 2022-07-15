Brandon Crisp named Cardinal volleyball head coach

Crisp becomes Jeff O'Malley's first hire since he was appointed athletic director.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Brandon Crisp has been named Lamar University head volleyball coach announced Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley Friday afternoon.

“I am very excited to welcome Brandon as our next head volleyball coach,” said O’Malley. “He has a long and distinguished career at multiple levels of the sport. He has been a key figure in rebuilds at several schools across the country. We look forward to the future of Lamar volleyball under his direction and we are eager for him to get started.”

A coach with nearly 30 years’ experience at the collegiate, international and club level, Crisp has left a paper trail of success in his wake. Crisp has made coaching stops at Dallas College Eastfield (head coach), East Carolina, Fordham, UC Riverside, California Baptist and Southern California, as well as spending three years with USA Volleyball.

Crisp comes to the Golden Triangle from Mesquite, Texas, where he’s led one of the top junior college programs in the country. Crisp posted a 140-84 (.625) overall record during his time at Eastfield, a mark that included an .820 win percentage in conference matches.

A former NJCAA Division III Coach of the Year, and three-time NJCAA District Coach of the Year, Crisp guided the Harvester Bees to five top 20 national rankings, including four top-10 finishes and the 2017 NJCAA National Championship during his time in Mesquite. Crisp’s charges just missed winning back-to-back national titles when they recorded a national runner-up finish in 2018.

A four-time conference and two-time regional coach of the year, it became a common sight for fans to see Eastfield at the national championships. Crisp led the Harvester Bees to three consecutive top three national finishes, five regional championship matches, three regional titles, five conference titles (Metro Athletic and Dallas Athletic Conferences) and two conference runner-up finishes.

“I would first like to begin by thanking Director of Athletics Jeff O’Malley, Associate AD Helene Thill, Assistant AD Moses Dupré, and everyone on the committee for putting their faith in me and giving me this opportunity,” said Crisp. “I’m extremely excited to be the next head volleyball coach at Lamar University. I’m looking forward to joining this amazing family as we return to the Southland Conference and be the best we can be, both on and off the court.

“After speaking with Jeff and touring the campus, I fell in love with the university. We have great facilities, a strong fan base and great support from the administration. Jeff O’Malley is a strong leader and I’m ready to get started,” added Crisp.

Crisp’s athletes also reaped the benefits of his direction. He produced five All-Americans, seven National Championship All-Tournament Selections, one National Tournament MVP, two conference MVPs, 17 first-team All-Region/All-Conference selections, 13 second-team all-conference selections, 41 conference players of the week, 17 NJCAA National Players of the Week, 72 conference academic awards and 26 NJCAA Academic All-Americans.

Prior to taking over the Eastfield program, Crisp spent one season each at East Carolina and Fordham serving as the top assistant and recruiting coordinator, which followed a one-year stint where served as a volunteer assistant at UC Riverside. During his brief time at Fordham, Crisp helped the program double its win total in just one season. He also helped UC Riverside triple its win total and tie a school record for Big West Conference victories.

Crisp spent two seasons at Cal Baptist where he served as an assistant for both the men’s and women’s teams. While the CBU women reached the NAIA quarterfinals, the men posted back-to-back NAIA National Championships during his time on staff.

Crisp’s start at the collegiate level came in 2003 when he was named assistant coach at Southern California. During his time in the Pac 12, Crisp worked with a 2006 squad that advanced to the Sweet 16 and was ranked eighth nationally, and a 2007 team that posted a No. 3 national ranking.