Binghamton Uses Five-Run First to Prevent Sweep

Lamar Cardinals lose today's game but win the series.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Binghamton used a five-run first inning and tacked on one in the second and third to stave off a season-opening series sweep against Lamar University Sunday afternoon. Despite a late rally from the Cardinals, Binghamton held on for a 9-5 victory in the series finale from Vincent-Beck Stadium.

The Cardinals (2-1) started sophomore Josh Ekness (0-1) but he struggled with control allowing three hits and surrendering three walks as Binghamton plated five runs (four earned) in the inning. After tacking one in the second and one more in the third, Binghamton starter Ryan Bryggman was able to carry a shutout into the fifth inning.

Bryggman (1-0) was the benefactor of some stellar defense behind him, including sophomore Ryan Snell who was robbed of two hits on the day including a potential extra base hit in the first inning (Snell finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a run scored, despite the bad luck).

The Cardinals finally got to Bryggman in the fifth. Big Red loaded the bases after a hit batter, an error and a walk. Junior Reese Durand took advantage of the opportunity driving the ball into right field to plate the Cardinals’ first run of the game. Kemp drove in the second on a grounder to second. Unfortunately, the inning ended with LU leaving two runners stranded.

Binghamton was able to answer back with two more in the seventh, and the Cardinals followed with another rally in the eighth. BU went to the pen and the Cardinals went right after Owen Parliament. The Bearcats’ reliever was tagged for three runs (all earned) on four hits and a walk as the Cardinals pulled within four, 9-5. Unfortunately, LU was unable get any closer in the series finale.

Both Durand and Josh Blankenship finished with multi-hit games. Blankenship went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Five different Cardinals drove in a run.