Big Red walks off and ties in seventh inning during split

BEAUMONT, Texas — Twice on Friday did the Lamar University's softball team enter the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 2-1. Twice on Friday did LU either tie or overcome that deficit. The Cardinals found themselves in two thrilling contests against Houston Christian University and would come away with a split.

Down 2-1 in the last of the seventh in game one, LU rallied back to stun the Huskies for a 3-2 victory. Kaylee Ancelot was the hero for LU as she recorded two hits, including the walk-off single to drive in the winning RBI. Audry Fleming and Cameron Niedenthal (hit) also picked up RBI in the game while Aleka Xayaseng had two hits. Aaliyah Ruiz earned the win despite giving up two runs on seven hits with a pair of strikeouts in her seven complete innings of work.

In game two, LU would tie the contest at two in the seventh inning, but were unable to pull out an extra-inning victory as HCU won 6-2 to even the series. Niedenthal would be on the best side and the wrong side for LU as she was able to get two hits along with Aleka Xayaseng and drive in an RBI. But she wound up as the losing pitcher in her one inning of relief work. Karyana Mitchell started the game for LU and pitched eight innings allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out four.

Game 1: LU 3, HCU 2

After a scoreless first inning, the Cardinals struck first in the bottom of the second as Ancelot doubled to lead off the frame before scoring on a single by Cameron Niedenthal. The Cardinals had a chance to extend their lead but were left with two runners stranded on base. In the top of the fourth, the Huskies put two runners on with one out before a couple of defensive plays by LU kept HCU off the scoreboard.

But HCU wouldn't be held scoreless for long as they took the lead at 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning. LU threatened in the bottom of the fifth putting runners in the corners with one out. But HCU starter Katy Janes kept LU in check with a strikeout and a pop-out.

The game stayed 2-1 until the last of the seventh. A one out single by Aleka Xayaseng and walks to Garza and pinch hitter Mikaila Kenney loaded the bases for pinch hitter Audry Fleming. Fleming grounded to third and the play went to home. The catcher dropped the ball and Aleka Xayaseng scored to tie the game. Then, Ancelot delivered a 1-1 pitch to left field for a base hit to score Garza and give LU a 3-2 walk-off victory.

Game 2: HCU 6, LU 2

The Huskies got on the board first in the top of the second inning. But it would be two innings before LU responded as Sam Bean singled, stole second, and scored on a Niedenthal single to knot the game at one. The Huskies threatened in the next two innings as they left two runners on base in each frame.

One strike away from giving LU a chance to win in the last of the seventh, the Huskies broke the tie to give themselves a 2-1 lead once again. Niedenthal would ignite LU's rally with a single. Kalyn Xayaseng was brought in to pinch run for Niedenthal and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Then came Mikaila Kenney, who hit the ball to right field. As the right fielder caught the ball, she slipped on the field. This critical slip would allow Kalyn Xayaseng to score the tying run from second base. LU was unable to win the game in the seventh and extra innings were required. But the momentum would return to HCU's favor as in the top of the ninth, they broke out for four runs and put the game out of reach 6-2.