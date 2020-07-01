GREEN BAY, Wis. — Former Lamar University standout and Beaumont native Reggie Begelton signed a reserve/futures contract with the Green Bay Packers announced team officials Monday afternoon. Begelton confirmed the signing via twitter.

A four-year standout, and the school’s all-time leading receiver, Begelton has spent the past three seasons with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL. During his short time with the CFL he has become one of the top wideouts in the league. In 2019, Begelton hauled in 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns. Begelton was second in the league in receptions and third in receiving yards and touchdowns.

This coming on the heels of a 2018 campaign that saw Calgary lock up their eighth Grey Cup title, while making their 17 appearance in the championship game. Calgary has also won 20 Western Division Championships and one Northern Division title during franchise’s history.

During his four years on campus, Begelton only became the best receiving threat in program history. A three-team All-Southland Conference selection, Begelton wrapped up his career by earning first-team honors as a senior. He set school records for receptions in a game (18), season (82) and career (227). He also set the school’s all-time record for receiving yards with 2,435. He just missed the school’s all-time record for touchdown catches by one (20). He also finished 11th in program history with 114 career points.

His numbers didn’t just rewrite the school record books, but he left his mark on the Southland records as well. He graduated from LU as the second all-time leading receiver in Southland Conference history.

For his career, Begelton played in 46 games earning 39 starts. He averaged nearly 60 receiving yards per game and better than 10 yards per reception during his four years.

