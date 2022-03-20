Bearkats rally late to salvage game three

Bearkats manage a seven-run inning to take game three against the Cardinals.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Sam Houston scored seven runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 9-3 victory over Lamar University Sunday afternoon to take the final game of the series. While the loss prevented LU (13-7/5-1 WAC) from sweeping its third consecutive series, it did not prevent the Cardinals winning their fifth straight series to open the year.

Trhea Morse got the start and went 3.1 innings allowing just one run on five hits, while striking out three Bearkats. He was one of seven Cardinals to take the mound Sunday. Joe Buckendorrf took the loss after surrendering six runs – five earned – on four hits with a walk.

The Bearkats got 6.1 strong innings from Matt Dillard, allowing three runs – all earned – on eight hits with two strikeouts but he also walked three batters. When he was pulled with one out in the seventh, he was on the hook for all three runs as the Cardinals held a one-run advantage at the end of the inning.

LU scored their three runs on 10 hits as eight different Cardinals got hits Sunday, led by Kevin Bermudez and Chase Kemp both going 2-for-5 with a run scored. After getting off to a slow start at the plate, Kemp has turned things around hitting .346 in conference play.

For the first time all series, the Bearkats jumped out to an early lead scoring a run in the second and sixth innings. Despite LU getting baserunners on in each of the first six innings, Sam Houston managed to hold onto their advantage until the seventh.

Bermudez got the seventh started with a one-out single, followed by a Kemp single through the right side three pitches later. After Reese Durand drew an eight-pitch walk to load the bases, Josh Blankenship drove in the Cardinals’ first run by walking on five pitches. After a strikeout, the Cardinals took the lead off the bat of Kelby Weyler who hit a hot shot to short that just got over the outstretched arm of Myles Jefferson to plate both Kemp and Durand.

Unfortunately, the rally ended there, and Sam Houston responded by scoring seven runs on six hits in the next half inning. The runs came following an error in the outfield on the first batter of the inning.