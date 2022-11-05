Bean and Fleming homer in Lamar's season ending loss

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Despite scoring four runs in the third inning, with homers from Sam Bean (2-for-2, RBI) and Audry Fleming (2-for-2, three RBIs0, the Lamar University softball team saw their season come to an end with a 9-5 loss to Utah Valley in their first Western Athletic Conference tournament game.



The Cardinals were able to put together 12 hits with Kaylee Ancelot responsible for a quarter of them, including an RBI double. Felixia Hinojosa and Haley Freudenberg also recorded two hits in the game. Starting pitcher Aaliyah Ruiz, who went three innings, recorded a strikeout and sits at 258 for her career for third all-time in program history. She will look to add on next season.



UVU struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. LU stranded three runners in the top of the second inning and broke through in the top of the third thanks to a pair of home runs. Bean led off the inning with a solo blast and with two on and one out, Fleming provided a three-run shot to center making it a 4-2 Cardinal lead.



But the game turned with five third inning runs by UVU. Though Ancelot's RBI double trimmed the deficit to 7-5, the Wolverines added two more runs to move on to the next round.



LU ends their season with a record of 11-38.