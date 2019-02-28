HOUSTON — From Lamar Athletics

With 3:35 left in the second quarter, Chastadie Barrs set the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball history when she recorded her 625-career steal breaking the NCAA record. Lamar University came away with a 97-49 victory over Houston Baptist.



Barrs, who broke Natalie White's 25-year steal record of 624, ended the game with 10 steals. She has 627 steals for her career at Lamar.



"We had to make sure we were ready to play tonight because anyone can beat anyone on any given day," remarked head coach Robin Harmony. We played good team ball tonight and came away with a great victory. This record (NCAA Career Steals) will not be broken for a long time. It is so much harder to get steals now. This is a great honor for Chastadie. She is not just a great defender; she rebounds, scores and gets assists. She is a special player."



With the win, the Cardinals improve to 22-5 on the season and 15-1 in SLC play. The 22 wins tie the most wins for LU under head coach Robin Harmony. LU shot 50 percent from the floor in the win.



Moe Kinard led the Cards with 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting. Houston native, Miya Crump added 19 points. Barrs and Briana Laidler added 15 points and 11 points to round out the double-figure scorers. Barrs continued to fill the stat sheet as she led LU with 10 steals and nine assists.



The Red and White raced out to a fast start as Crump hit a three-pointer putting LU ahead 7-2. One minute later, the Cards held a 13-2 lead after Barrs recorded her third steal of the contest and went for a layup. Lamar continued to extend its lead as another three by Crump extended the lead to 25-8. After a Laidler layup, Barrs got her fourth steal of the contest and banked in a three at the buzzer putting LU ahead 30-8 after one quarter of play. In the first quarter, LU held the Huskies scoreless for 4:48 of the quarter.



Barrs continued to record steals in the second quarter as a minute and a half into the quarter, she had her fifth steal of the game. Big Red extended its lead to 25 after Barrs found Kinard for a three-pointer putting LU ahead 35-10. The lead stretched to 41-13, after Barrs' sixth steal of the contest and Barrs went for a layup. Less than 30 seconds later, Barrs recorded her seventh steal of the game tying the NCAA Career steals record. At the 3:35 mark of the second quarter, Barrs recorded her eighth steal of the game setting the NCAA career steals record. The Red and White grew the lead to 53-20 at halftime.



Lamar continued extending its lead over the Huskies early in the third quarter. Three minutes into the third quarter, Barrs picked up her seventh assist of the game when she found Umaja Collins for a layup. Two minutes later, Barrs found Crump for a three putting LU ahead 65-26 with 5:30 to go in the quarter. The Red and White continued to extend its lead as Laidler hit a layup. LU held a 49 point, 80-31, lead after three quarters of play.



Big Red extended its lead to 50 points early in the fourth quarter as a steal by Barrs led to a Kinard fast break layup putting LU ahead 84-33. LU stretched its lead to as many as 54 points after a Laidler layup. Big Red came away with its fifth straight victory as they defeated Houston Baptist, 97-49.



Lamar returns to action on Saturday, March 2 when they host Stephen F. Austin at the Montagne Center. The Cards and Ladyjacks both are ranked in the Mid-Major Top 25 poll. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.



SLC TOURNAMENT TICKETS

Ticket booklets and single-session tickets to the Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas, are now on sale at the Montagne Center ticket office. The women's tournament runs from March 14-17. The Montagne Center Ticket office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Ticket sells can be bought until Tuesday, March 12th at the Montagne Center. Tickets can also be purchased at the Merrell Center during the tournament by going through the LU ticket booth.



Fans can stay tuned to LamarCardinals.com or @LamarAthletics on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram all season long for updates on women's basketball and all other LU teams competing in the 2018-19 season.