Banks, Ruiz homer in conference victory

The Cardinals return to action Tuesday when they host Rice. The game against the Owls will begin at 6 p.m. from Vincent-Beck Stadium.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University got home runs from junior Ethan Ruiz and senior Kirkland Banks as the Cardinals defeated New Orleans, 9-4, Sunday afternoon at Vincent-Beck Stadium to take the series in their Southland Conference opener.

The Cardinals (16-7/2-1 SLC scored their nine runs on seven hits, while UNO was held to four runs on eight hits with an error.

Big Red sent Brooks Caple (2-0) to the mound and although he was on a pre-determined pitch count, he got the in a near flawless performance through his 3.0 innings of work. Caple allowed just one hit during his three innings but did walk three with three strikeouts.

Caple was one of four pitchers to take the mound for LU Sunday as sophomore Jackson Cleveland came onto to pitch a scoreless eighth and ninth to record his fifth save of the season.

Five different Cardinals recorded hits led by multi-hit efforts from Ben MacNaughton (2-for-4, 2 runs) and Ruiz (2-for-3, home run, 2 RBIs, 3 runs). Banks ended day with one hit but made it count blasting his first home run of the season (second career) over the left field wall. He also walked twice with two RBIs and a couple runs scored.

The Cardinals jumped out to an early lead on UNO starter, Collin Horton (2-3) scoring three runs in the first two innings. Big Red scored its first run on a wild pitch to Kanin Dodge which scored Ben MacNaughton from third.

LU tacked on two more runs in the second inning. With one out and one on, Banks took a Horton’s 1-0 offering over the left field wall scoring two to give the Cardinals a 3-0 advantage.

Lamar’s pitching staff then took control of the game hanging zeros on the board through the first six innings. The Cardinals built a 6-0 cushion with another two-spot ion the fourth and one more in the sixth, before New Orleans rallied back in the seventh with four runs on four hits to trim the deficit down to 2, 6-4.

The Cardinals answered back with three more in the bottom half of the next inning when they scored three runs on two hits and took advantage of an error on the pitcher. After the first two batters of the inning reached, Luke Bumpus attempted to sacrifice the runners over, but the pitcher booted the ball allowing everyone to advance safely. Senior Kevin Bermudez ambushed the first pitch he saw driving it near the line in left field to score two. The Cardinals added the third run on another wild pitch.

Cleveland came back out to the mound in the ninth to shut the door for his fifth save of the season.