Austridge becomes three-time Southland Conference Athlete of the Week

FRISCO, Texas — Lamar University track and field athlete Yasmin Austridge somehow has had a repeated pattern going on this season. For every time she breaks a school record in an event, she is rewarded with the Southland Conference Women's Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor. That was no different as for the third time this year, she was the recipient of the award.



On this occasion, Austridge set a new school record in the 3000 meter steeplechase posting a time of 9:52.12 seconds, which got her first place at the Joe Walker Invitational hosted by the University of Mississippi. Her time was not only 24 seconds faster than the previous SLC record and 50 seconds faster than the second place finisher in the event, but it was also the second best time in the season as well as the ninth best time in the world.



Austridge has already broken LU's records in the Distance Medley Relay (11:35.48) at the Houston Invitational and the 800m (2:04.37) at the Victor Lopez Classic, which was also the second fastest time in all of the NCAA. Both times, she received the SLC weekly honor. The award is nominated and voted upon by each school's sports information directors. Voting for one's own athlete is not permitted.



Austridge and the rest of the Cardinals are resting up this week, but will be back in action net week at Rice University's J Fred Duckett Invitational. This will be their final tuneup before the Southland Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships.