Angry red birds spark second half splurge against Lions

The Cardinals are now 8-6 overall and 2-1 in the Southland Conference.

HAMMOND, La. — Trailing 32-25 midway through the third quarter, the Lamar Cardinals suddenly caught fire from behind the three-point arc as they would be ignited by a 39-point second half. Defeating the Southeastern Louisiana Lions 57-47, the Cardinals are now 8-6 overall and 2-1 in the Southland Conference.

The Cardinals finished the game shooting 42.6% from the field, which included nine three-pointers that proved to be the difference. Akasha Davis (six-of-nine, nine rebounds) and Malay McQueen (four threes) each scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals. Other contributions came from R’Mani Taylor (nine points) and NJ Weems (eight points), who combined for 17 points.

Early in the first quarter, the Cardinals found themselves down 6-2 entering the media timeout with McQueen netting the basket. Three-point baskets by Portia Adams and Taylor knotted the contest at eight. But a Lions’ 7-2 run to end the quarter gave them a 15-10 lead. The Cardinals shot 44.4% from the field in the quarter.

Each team only tallied eight points in the second quarter making four baskets. But LU had more attempts going four-of-14 for 28.6% in the quarter. Davis was able to put up six points including a basket to cut the lead to 21-18. SELA converted a jumper to lead 23-18 at the half.

A spark for LU occurred in the third as they opened with seven straight points to grab their first lead of the game. That lead was short-lived with the Lions going on a 9-0 run, which included free throws off a technical foul. Seething red all of a sudden, LU struck back as Dean emerged with five of LU’s next eight points while McQueen converted a three at the buzzer for a 36-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Tied at 38, Big Red went on a 10-1 run starting with free throws from Taylor and Davis. Up 42-39, the Cardinals made back-to-back threes with Taylor and Weems converting to give LU a 48-39 cushion with 4:57 to go. The Lions would get to within 48-41 only for McQueen to deliver not one, but two daggers from downtown with a few fortunate bounces off the rim. While the Lions rallied to within single digits, the Cardinals were able to make critical free throws preserving the 57-47 win.