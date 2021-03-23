Anderson Kopp and Kasen Harrison enter transfer portal

Two of Lamar's top players look to move on

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's the harsh reality that follows a coaching change, transfers. Monday the Lamar men's basketball team lost two key players to the transfer portal.

The announcements came only a day after Lamar announced Tic Price would not be retained.

First up was Anderson Kopp. The Houston St. Thomas graduate averaged nearly ten and a half points as a sophomore.

Then later in the afternoon an even bigger blow. Homegrown standout Kasen Harrison announced on twitter he will also be transferring.

The Beaumont United alum had a phenomenal freshman campaign, averaging just over thirteen points a game including a career high 24 against Nicholls back in February.