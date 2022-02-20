Ancelot's Homer Ends Cardinal Classic in Win Column

BEAUMONT, Texas — Ending the Cardinal Classic on a high note, the Cardinals allowed Creighton University to come back to tie the game. But then, they used a clutch two-run homer by Kay Ancelot to beat the Blue Jays 7-5 in six innings.



Ancelot was one of three Cardinals with two hits along with Brooke Davis (RBI) and Aleka Xayaseng. Ancelot also drove in three runs to lead LU while Audry Fleming knocked in two runs. While Shelby Mixon started the game in the circle going three innings allowing two runs on five hits, Aaliyah Ruiz earned her second win of the season with only two hits allowed and no runs.



After the Blue Jays started the game with two first inning runs, Flemming responded in the bottom of the first with a two-run single. LU then added runs in the next three innings as Davis singled in Xayaseng in the second, Piper Hankins drew a bases loaded walk in the third, and Ancelot brought home Nicolette Ramirez in the fourth to give LU a 5-2 lead.



But the Blue Jays wouldn't go away as they responded with two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth to tie the game at five. In the bottom of the sixth with one out, Ramirez was hit by a pitch and went to first. That set the stage for Ancelot's first homer of the season as the Cardinals led 7-5. Just one pitch into the stop of the seventh, the game was called due to a time limit to accompany CU's travel arrangements.



LU will head to Houston to compete in their next tournament. They will start on Friday with a 1:00 PM game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.