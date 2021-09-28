Abilene Christian too strong for Lamar

BEAUMONT, Texas — Abilene Christian jumped out to a 28-0 first half lead and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 56-0, Saturday evening at Provost Umphrey Stadium. Although both schools are in the Western Athletic Conference, Saturday's contest served as a non-conference game.



Big Red (2-2) struggled to find its rhythm finishing the night with 136 yards of total offense, with 98 coming in the ground game. ACU recorded 461 yards, including 274 on the ground.



The Wildcats scored 14 points in the first quarter, but after taking the 14-0 lead, LU kept Abilene Christian off the board for the next 17:43 of game time, but things unraveled for Big Red in the final 1:39 of the half. The Wildcats closed the half scoring 14 points during that stretch to take a commanding 28-point lead. ACU tacked on 28 more points in the final 30 minutes.



Junior Hunter Batten led the Cardinals with seven carries for 29 yards. Classmate Jalen Dummett finished the night completing 4-of-7 passes for 38 yards but was picked off once.



Aledo freshman DeMarco Roberts led the defense with five tackles, including three solo stops. Beaumont native, Desmond Veals, added four tackles including one for a loss. Veals was one of three Cardinals to record a tackle for a loss.



The Cardinals return to action Saturday, Oct. 9, when they make the short trip to Huntsville, Texas to take on Sam Houston. The game against the defending national champions will kick off at 2 p.m. from Bowers Stadium.