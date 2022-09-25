4-0 win equals 4-0 start in conference play

The Cardinals remain in first place of the Southland Conference.

THIBODAUX, La. — Lamar University’s women’s soccer team delivered an early knockout blow to Nicholls State as their four first half goals were enough for a 4-0 victory to remain unbeaten this season. With a 7-0-1 record, LU’s start is now the best all-time through eight games in program history surpassing the 7-1 start in the spring of 2021.

LU fired on all cylinders recording a season-high 25 shots against Nicholls. Four Cardinals were able to get a goal with Isela Ramirez, Laura Linares, Carriel Ellis, and Sabrina Lopez each scoring in the first half. Annika Kassenbrock and Eva Karen each assisted on the goal to Lopez. LU’s defense allowed just three shots all game long as Nicole Panis (one save) and Vivienne Carr managed to combine for another shutout.

Head coach Nathan Kogut was once amazed proud of the team’s ability to never let up and keep applying pressure to the opposition even if it wasn’t always an easy win. “It’s always great to go on the road in conference and come away with three points,” said Coach Kogut. “I am proud of our group for stepping up and showing their quality for large chunks of the game. We scored four good goals and probably should have had more, but give Nicholls credit in that they made us work hard for our chances. We are happy with the win and look forward to improving this week.”

The Cardinals took command of the match all throughout the first half. While they were held scoreless for the first 23 minutes, it wasn’t long before an array of goals would come. Of the 12 shots fired in the half, one-third of them found the back of the goal. Ramirez scored first in the 24th minute while Laura Linares netted her first of the season three minutes later. Another three minutes went by before Ellis netted LU’s third goal in the 30th minute. Near the end of the first half, Lopez, with assists from Kassenbrock and Karen, placed one past the keeper for a 4-0 lead going into the break. The four first half goals tied a season high for LU while the Cardinals held the Colonels to just one shot.

The second half would see another dominant display of offensive chances as the Cardinals put up 13 more shots although they were unable to add on to the scoreboard. LU conceded two shots to the Colonels, but managed to maintain their halftime lead all throughout the second half. As the final whistle blew, the Cardinals walked off the field having pitched their fifth shutout and fourth in their last five games.