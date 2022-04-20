Former Astro Lance Berkman is enjoying his first year leading Houston Baptist

Astro fan favorite Lance Berkman is in his first year with Houston Baptist

BEAUMONT, Texas — From 1999 to 2010 Lance Berkman not only became one of Houston's "Killer B's," but also an Astro fan favorite.

After winning a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 and wrapping up his playing career with the Texas Rangers in 2013, Berkman is using his knowledge at the college level as head coach at Houston Baptist.

"Well I love the off the field stuff. I feel like being around this age group where you know young men are coming out of their parents homes, they're not quite out on their own yet, so you kind of have the opportunity to stand in that gap and help them move from boyhood to manhood. I love using my life experiences, my experiences in baseball to teach these kids baseball, but more importantly about life."

Berkman's Huskies improved to (14-24) on the season with a 1-0 win at Lamar Wednesday night.

While the team has had their struggles at times, the "Big Puma" has enjoyed the experience.