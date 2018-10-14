Raise your hand if you thought the Texas Longhorns would be 6-1 and in control of their own destiny in the Big 12 heading into their bye week.

If you have your hand up right now, I’m calling you a liar.

Nobody thought that the season was going to go this way. No one thought that they’d lose to Maryland to open the season. No one thought that if they somehow were 6-1 going into their bye week, that one of those victories would be against Oklahoma.

Nobody thought that if starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger went down that the offense would score enough and the defense would hold a high-powered Baylor offense to their lowest point total of the season for a win. But that’s exactly what has happened seven games into this weird weird season.

Yes, it’s weird.

But it’s the return to winning ways that Texas has missed for several years. It’s a year that has Texas back in the AP top 10, beating ranked teams, sustaining winning streaks, winning with defense, and being so good that even their backup quarterback can come in and bring home a W.

Last week, three top 10 teams lost, and none of them could blame it on losing their starting quarterback.

And because there can't be any immediate, on-field consequences like blowing a 21-point fourth quarter lead or losing the starting quarterback early in a game, we should really take a moment to appreciate the fact that yes, Texas is back.

A few more wins and maybe we can start talking about the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff. But let’s hold off on that for now and just worry about the next one.

