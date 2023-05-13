Beaumont United alumnus Chandler Rivers returns to Southeast Texas to invest in future talent

Rivers and other standouts from the area banded together to host the Chandler Rivers "More than an Athlete" Camp.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United graduate Chandler Rivers didn’t wait long to bring his All-American spirit back to the 409.

“Honestly, I love the 409," Rivers said. "Like, everywhere I go they [ask], 'Where you from?' I’m from the 409, Beaumont, Texas. I just love the 409, They’ve always been here for me. It’s like, why not give back.”

Rivers, along with other area standouts, banded together to put on the Chandler Rivers "More than an Athlete" Camp.

“When I was younger, I always wanted, like, someone to be able to look up to like that," Rivers said. "I always wanted somebody to interact with me, not just throw something but actually be there, interact with me, talk to me, get to know who I am. So, like, that’s what I want to be for the kids now. That’s why I started so early, right now, so hopefully keep going with it.”

Rivers hopes he can become someone the children who attend the camp look up to and learn from.

“I hope they see me as a big brother," Rivers said. "I’m not that much older than them, so it’s like. I don’t want to be like, 'Yes sir. Yes this." I don’t want to be that right now. I’m just another brother you can call whenever. You can hit me up whenever. [I'm going to] respond, so that’s how I want it to be.”

By his side was former teammate, the Timberwolves Weston Davis.

“He texted me like two days before the camp," Weston said. "He was like, 'You know the high school kids look up to me because I’m the big priority at BU now.' So, he was like, 'Come out here and show love,' and I was like, 'That’s cool I can.'"

Davis said volunteering at the camp has only heightened his want to keep giving back.

"It motivates me more, and it makes me want to come back and do the same thing,” Davis said.



Rivers also brought in last years Willie Ray Smith Offensive player of the year Kheagian Heckaman.

“I think anybody from the 409 has a little bit more dog in them than most people," Heckaman said. "And I just think that just comes with the territory and the way everybody grows up out here. it’s good to see these kids come out here and try their hardest and see some of these little athletes that are [going to] be the future of the 409.”