Texas, Oklahoma governors continue barbecue bet tradition with 2022 Red River Showdown

Here's a look at what the governors are wagering this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — In traditional fashion, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt are going head to head for the Red River Showdown.

In recent years, the governors have taken to Twitter to announce a friendly bet with each other ahead of the big game in Dallas.

This year, Gov. Abbott announced he'll wager some Railhead Smokehouse Barbecue, which is a "legendary" barbecue joint in Fort Worth. Meanwhile, Gov. Stitt said he'll lay down some Oklahoma Certified Steaks if Oklahoma doesn't take home the win.

"Since I became Governor, [OU] hasn't lost in the #RedRiverShowdown," Gov. Stitt tweeted.

And that's true, as last year, Stitt was able to hold on to his Head Country Barbecue and Oklahoma Craft Beer, when Abbott again wagered Railhead Barbecue plus some Lone Star Beer.

The Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 11 a.m. You can water the came right here on KVUE.