BEAUMONT, Texas — The NCAA announced on Friday that they will grant eligibility relief to Division I athletes who participate in spring sports after canceling winter and spring championships due to the corona outbreak.

"Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports," the NCAA said in a statement. "Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with the NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."

Specifics regarding roster size and scholarship limits have not been released.

The NCAA also placed a ban on all recruiting activities both on-and-off campuses til April 15.