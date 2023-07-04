Spurs' Popovich calls out lawmakers over gun control

"What are you monitoring? They're dead," Popovich said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Amid talk of his possible retirement and the development of the team's young players, San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich didn't shy away from calling out lawmakers over gun control laws in his final pregame media session of the season.

Ahead of the Spurs' match versus the Mavericks Saturday afternoon, the long-time NBA head coach didn't accept politicians' handling of gun violence in the U.S. Specifically, Texas' Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Jim Jordan.

He started out by asking if the politicians can imagine their children in a school shooting situation, read a quote from Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn's response to a school shooting in Nashville where he quotes her statement that her office is ready to help.

"In what? They're dead. What are you going to assist with? Cleaning up their brains off the wall? Wiping the blood off the schoolroom floor?" he said.

Popovich did not stop there as he then called out Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee for his statement on the shooting.

"What are you monitoring? They're dead," Popovich said. Children! They're dead."

Popovich went on to say how he worries about his grandchildren and how much school violence has impacted his life as well as his opinion on the Second Amendment calling it a "myth."

"Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day?" he said.

This is not Popovich's first time taking the stage when it comes to advocating for gun control.

Following the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas, he took part in a rally in San Antonio against gun violence.

"I don't care if it's the AG [Texas Attorney General], the Lt. Governor, the Governor, or one of the Senators. Get them in a room and ask them, 'How many will it take?'" Popovich said to the crowd. "Get off your ass! Do something!"

Said Popovich: "They work for us. The majority of us want them to do something about the gun laws, and they don't do it because they care more about their power, their position, and their money than they do our children."