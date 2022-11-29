Roster moves | Spurs ink Johnson; waive Hall

Alize Johnson is in his fourth year in the NBA, playing for the Bulls, Nets, Pacers, Pelicans and Wizards.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs made a roster move by waiving Jordan Hall and signing Alize Johnson to a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old Johnson played five games for the G League's Austin Spurs recording 22.2 points per game, 59.8 percent shooting from the field, and 10.7 rebounds per game.

He averaged 1.8 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and shot 52 percent from the field in 16 games last season with the Bulls. His best season came in the 2020-21 campaign when Johnson averaged 5.2 points per game and 5.0 rebounds.

"It's been a dog fight for me since I got drafted, a second-round pick," the 2018 second-round pick said. "I'm going to continue to just keep putting in work and find a way to make my name relevant and stay relevant in the league."

Hall played nine games for San Antonio, recording 3.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in nine minutes per game.

The Spurs roster now stands at 17 players.