HOUSTON — James Harden will miss the next two games for the Houston Rockets after leaving Wednesday night's game with a strained hamstring.

Harden underwent an MRI Thursday morning, when he was officially diagnosed with a Grade 1-Plus left hamstring strain, the Rockets announced. He will be re-evaluated before the Rockets' upcoming road trip, when they play in Brooklyn and Chicago next Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The Rockets star will miss Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and Tuesday's game against the Portland Trailblazers. Both games are at home.

Houston is off to a rough start, winning just one of its first four games of the season. One of those losses was to the Clippers on Sunday in Los Angeles.

James Ennis and Nenê were also evaluated for injuries. Ennis suffered a Grade 2 right hamstring strain in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Clippers. He is also expected to miss the next two games.

Nenê is dealing with a right calf strain and will continue rehabilitation, the team said. He wil be re-evaluated in about two weeks.

